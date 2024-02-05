Fae Farm demo and update out now for PC and Nintendo Switch

Phoenix Labs has announced that a free demo for cosy, magical farming-sim Fae Farm is out now for Nintendo Switch and PC.

The demo will let players go through the first four chapters (which is a substantial demo), and if you do choose to grab it after the fact, your progress can be imported to the full game, so you don’t have to start over. The game has been pretty successful so far, with DLC called “Coasts of Croakia” also released.

On top of that, a new update has been dropped that adds “key improvements to the overall gameplay, progression, and interface”.

Together with the new demo, another game update is bringing key improvements to the overall gameplay, progression and interface, to make sure new players are welcomed in the smoothest, coziest experience possible. The update includes eagerly awaited improvements such as more intuitive pausing behavior in both solo and multiplayer modes, the ability to move planted flowers, clearer objectives on some side content, more new vendor dialog, and bug fixes. Players who purchase the game on Nintendo Switch receive the first post-launch content update released last December, Coasts of Croakia, for free, and will also receive the second content update for free when it releases in 2024. On PC, players can purchase the Fae Farm Standard Edition for €39.99 / £29.99 which includes the base game, or the Deluxe Edition for €59.99 / £39.99, which includes the base game, the original soundtrack, the Coasts of Croakia first content pack released last December, and the second content pack when it releases in 2024

We really liked this one, with Chris White scoring it an 8/10 in his review, and saying “Fae Farm is filled with wonder. The characters are lovely and welcoming, the grind is never a chore and you’re always busy doing something. Some early quests don’t explain how to craft a certain item as well as they could, but once you get to grips with the mechanics, the pacing is wonderful. Simply by playing and exploring, you’ll learn naturally how to play, providing one of the most satisfying experiences with a fun little story at its heart.”.

Fae Farm is out now for PC and Switch, the demo is also out now.