Fae Farm Spring update adds “double day length”, and more

Developer Phoenix Labs has updated Fae Farm with a Spring update, adding new gameplay features and mechanics.

Some of the features might be considered “quality of life” ones, such as the “double-day length” option, which makes time pass slower, and means you can do more tasks during the day before you run out of time.

Then there’s another option that’s been added called “Stuff-on-Stuff”, which lets you “place various decorative inventory items such as candles, books or vases on tables and other specifically-tagged decor items”.

Elsewhere, as part of the Spring update for Fae Farm, Marriage is now “more wholesome”, says the developer, adding that there are now “post-wedding dialogs for each character and new interactions. In addition, if a player’s fae bae is hanging out on their homestead, sitting in the cozy area will invite them to come and join them there”.

Several new options have been added to the character creator menu, including 16 new vibrant dyes (usable on hair, facial features, face markings and eyes), 16 new non-human skin tones, one new “stubble” hair style, and nine new eye styles. All these options are unlocked automatically in character creation to let players unleash their creativity and build an even more unique character of their own. But that’s not all: six new sets of wings including the Marquis’ are now offered by the Wisp Mother. And finally, to celebrate Spring and thank all the players, a pack of free cosmetic items is offered as part of the update, including four new full-size constructible items to decorate the outside of your homestead further, and a new “Spring Petal Dress”.

Phoenix Labs also revealed that the second major expansion for the game is in the works, and the team is aiming to launch it in June this year.

In our review of Fae Farm, Chris White said it “is filled with wonder. The characters are lovely and welcoming, the grind is never a chore and you’re always busy doing something. Some early quests don’t explain how to craft a certain item as well as they could, but once you get to grips with the mechanics, the pacing is wonderful. Simply by playing and exploring, you’ll learn naturally how to play, providing one of the most satisfying experiences with a fun little story at its heart”.

Fae Farm is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.