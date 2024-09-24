Fae Farm announced for PlayStation and Xbox consoles

Developer Phoenix Labs has announced its cozy farming sim, Fae Farm, is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X this year.

In fact, it’ll be arriving on October 22nd, in both a standard edition and deluxe edition, and the DLC that’s been released is coming as well. That means the DLC packs Coasts of Croakia and Skies of Azoria at launch.

Check out the new trailer for it:

Fae Farm takes players on a picturesque adventure that they can customize to their heart’s content. Each day players will tend to their farms and farm animals, befriend the denizens of Azoria, explore varied environments, gather resources, decorate their homesteads, and delve into the depths of the world to uncover the magic they’ll need to restore its splendor. Fae Farm expands upon genre staples by offering players a deep farm sim experience that can be tailored just for them. The game’s Cozy System rewards players for creating specialized furniture and home decor, buffing their health, stamina, and mana each day. Fae Farm can be enjoyed solo, or with up to four players in online multiplayer. The game features full cross-play functionality, enabling players to share their adventures with others regardless of their preferred platform (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store).

Fae Farm is a good game according to our review, where Chris White said: “The characters are lovely and welcoming, the grind is never a chore and you’re always busy doing something. Some early quests don’t explain how to craft a certain item as well as they could, but once you get to grips with the mechanics, the pacing is wonderful. Simply by playing and exploring, you’ll learn naturally how to play, providing one of the most satisfying experiences with a fun little story at its heart.”

It’s out now for PC and Switch, and coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X on October 22nd.