Triggerheart Exelica is getting physical editions on Nintendo Switch

The legendary Shoot ’em Up Triggerheart Exelica is getting physical editions in Nintendo Switch thanks to Red Art Games.

The 2006 arcade classic is back, and will be published digitally by Cosmo Machia, and physically by Red Art Games, offering three versions for European players to get their hands on. The three editions are set to launch during “Q3 2024”.

Standard editions will be available from retailers, but the two special ones are retailer exclusive. The first one is the Deluxe Edition, of which there are 500 copies, and includes:

A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art

An exclusive sleeve inspired by one of Triggerheart EXELICA’s 128-bit Japanese versions

An exclusive Triggerheart Exelica coin

A double-sided poster

Price: €39.99

Next up is the Collector’s Edition, which there’s 500 of, again, including:

A copy of the game featuring reversible cover art inspired by one of Triggerheart EXELICA’s 128-bit Japanese versions

The Triggerheart EXELICA Original Soundtrack CD

An acrylic stand

A large double-sided poster

The Deluxe Edition’s double-sided poster as a bonus

Price: €69.99

In the midst of the battle, just as they had taken the upper hand over the Ver’mith, Exelica and Crueltear were accidentally sent to Earth using an emergency teleportation gate activated by the Ver’mith. Finding themselves on an unknown planet and without the strength to return home, the injured Triggerhearts were despondent as they did not even have the means to learn the outcome of the battle. They had just about recovered from their wounds and had finally begun to consider Earth as a haven… when it happened. A nightmarish vision filled the sky. The remains of the Ver’mith forces had arrived. The gate had re-opened… Although the Ver’mith forces had departed at the same time as Exelica and Crueltear, the gate’s instability had caused a lag in their arrival. The Ver’mith had chosen Earth as their new base of operations. The invasion had begun. Exelica and Crueltear knew they had no choice but to fight to protect their new home.

All three versions can be pre-ordered now, with Video Games Plus handling the North American versions.