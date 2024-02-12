Undisputed adds career mode to early access version

Steel City Interactive and publisher PLAION has announced that Undisputed now has career mode to it’s early access version.

The publisher explained that this will “will allow players to create their own character and choose their path to glory, facing off against some of the greatest figures in boxing history, such as Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Sugar Ray Robinson and many more”. The team also adds that Undisputed will be “the most authentic boxing game to date and the first major boxing title released in over a decade”.

Check out the latest trailer for the game, below:

With over 60 different punches and defensive tools and revolutionary footwork mechanics, more than 14 unique fight venues, a roster of over 50 licensed boxers – including legendary names like Joe Frazier and Sugar Ray Robinson – multiple AI styles and difficulty settings, realistic damage and facial deformation and expert commentary by Todd Grisham and Johnny Nelson, Undisputed offers the most visceral interactive and authentic boxing experience to date!

The press release for the career mode has also listed some of the key features for it, as follows:

Create your own boxer – Male or female – customise your fighter from hairstyle to body weight (which determines your weight class), clothing and fighting styles.

Male or female – customise your fighter from hairstyle to body weight (which determines your weight class), clothing and fighting styles. Build your team. Build your future – Hire your own manager, cutman and coach around your fighter to progress and develop your skills, earn money, fame, affinity and experience as you rise up the ranks.

Hire your own manager, cutman and coach around your fighter to progress and develop your skills, earn money, fame, affinity and experience as you rise up the ranks. Negotiate your path to success – Choose the opponents you want to fight and which to avoid. Negotiate fight contracts to earn the most rewards.

Choose the opponents you want to fight and which to avoid. Negotiate fight contracts to earn the most rewards. Get good advice – Create in-ring action with the innovative, dynamic Coach advice system

Create in-ring action with the innovative, dynamic Coach advice system Fine-tune your skills in fight camps – Think carefully about your training choices (vitality, movement speed, health, defence…) as these will determine your strategy for next opponent.

Think carefully about your training choices (vitality, movement speed, health, defence…) as these will determine your strategy for next opponent. Play the fame game – Undertake media opportunities to increase your fame!

Undertake media opportunities to increase your fame! Choose your path to Glory – Make your own goals and define your own success story. Winning all the belts, including WBO, WBC, IBF and SCI? Retire with having the highest fan base and/or wealth? The choices are yours – do you have what it takes to become Undisputed?

Undisputed is in PC early access now.