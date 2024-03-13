System Shock remake console version release date announced for May

Plaion and developer Nightdive Studios has announced the console version release date for System Shock remake, and it’s May 21st.

This marks a year since the release of the PC version, and it’ll also add new features to the game with an expanded ending, and a new female hacker protagonist. There will be physical editions of the game available on PS5 and Xbox Series S|X as well as digital, but for Xbox One and PS4 users, the game will be digital-only.

The latest announcement trailer can been seen below:

The System Shock remake combines the gameplay of the original title with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds and music. The console release features numerous improvements and the addition of a revised ending and optional female hacker protagonist.

Here’s the key features of the console version:

Unravel the chilling story of SHODAN’s rise and explore the mysteries of Citadel Station, piecing together the truth in this atmospheric sci-fi world

Face perilous traps, puzzles, and a legion of hostile and mutated creatures — created and controlled by the delightfully villainous SHODAN herself

Up to 4K 60FPS visuals on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

The console release features a newly reworked ending that upgrades the final confrontation with SHODAN!

Choose between a male or female-presenting Hacker protagonist

Redesigned controls to support PlayStation and Xbox gamepads

In our review, Mick said: “Perhaps if you’ve always wanted to play it but never had the chance, there’s something here for you, but otherwise the System Shock Remake occupies an odd little middle ground between a true remake and a graphical remaster that makes it more of a curio than anything else”.

System Shock remake is out now for PC, and coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on May 21st.