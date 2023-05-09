System Shock goes gold, will release end of this month

Publisher Prime Matter has announced that Nightdive Studios’ fully-fledged remake of System Shock has gone gold, meaning it will definitely now hit the release date of May 30th: yes, 21 days away from right now.

The original 1994 game has been fully remade, but will still be a faithful recreation of the classic shooter & immersive sim title when it hits PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store at 4pm (UK/BST) on release date.

Nightdive Studios apparently worked closest with people who worked on the original game, including Terri Brosius, who voices Shodan. There will be (as you’d expect) ” traps, puzzles and secrets in their pursuit of (hopefully) defeating SHODAN once and for all. A combination of stealth, cunning, and futuristic weaponry will be required to survive. When the System Shock remake arrives, players’ puzzle-solving and survival skills will be put to the test”.

Here’s the system requirements for System Shock:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB Available Space

Originally the game was scheduled for March, but it’s now definitely hitting the May 30th release date on PC, with console versions (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) coming later. The developer has previously said it’ll talk about the console versions when it’s ready to do so.

The new remake will have “nnever-before-seen enemies, quality-of-life gameplay tweaks, a revamped hacking system, and visceral new combat options featuring a brutal dismemberment system also await players new and old”.

System Shock is coming to Windows PC, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store on May 30th.