System Shock remake is now coming in May

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Nightdive Studios have announced the System Shock remake is not coming in March, but at the end of May instead, specifically on May 30th.

The game was originally scheduled to come out at the end of March (this month) but it’s been pretty quiet, so it’s not a huge shock that the game has been pushed back a few months. The System Shock remake is a “fully fledged remake of the ground-breaking original from 1994”, and you can check out the trailer below.

The full statement can be read below, but note that the console versions (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) are currently not dated, and the developer says it will announce more details when it has them.

We had hoped to bring the game to market by the end of March, but that turned out to be just beyond our reach; we are after all merely human (unlike Shodan!). The System Shock remake combines the cult gameplay of the iconic original game with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds and music. From never before seen enemies and quality of life gameplay tweaks, to a revamped hacking system and visceral new combat options featuring a brutal dismemberment system, the System Shock remake welcomes players new and old back to Citadel Station and the arms of the delightfully villainous SHODAN. Players use a combination of stealth, cunning and futuristic weaponry to make their way through Citadel Station’s all-new areas; players will encounter traps, puzzles and secrets in their quest to try and save Earth from destruction. The PC edition of System Shock is available to pre-order via Steam, GOG and the Epic Games Store – and includes a free copy of the upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for all early buyers. The newly released Steam Next Fest playable demo can be found on the respective storefronts.

While we’re here, Prime Matter also sent across the system requirements for the game, so here they are:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Not too bad, really. Some very, very low requirements even for the recommended setup!

System Shock remake is coming to PC on May 30th.