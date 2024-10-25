The Thing: Remastered gets new gameplay video

Nightdive Studios has released a new gameplay video for upcoming 2024 title The Thing: Remastered, giving fans a better look at the visuals and gameplay.

The game is a “faithful restoration” of the 2002 third-person survival horror game that was, obviously, inspired by the original 1982 film, The Thing.

Check out the new trailer for The Thing: Remastered below:

Nightdive Studios has upgraded this horrifying classic for the modern era through its proprietary KEX Engine for play on current-generation gaming devices up to a 4K resolution at 120FPS. Improvements to character models, textures, and animations have been hand-crafted by Nightdive Studios, with the implementation of advanced 3D rendering for updated lighting and atmospheric effects — for a suspenseful and disgustingly detailed remaster that reanimates the thrilling game for modern audiences. In the frozen arctic tundra, a mysterious shape-shifting alien has wiped out the crew of the U.S. Outpost #31 research facility. In The Thing: Remastered, players step into the boots of Captain J.F. Blake, the leader of a United States Army Special Forces rescue team sent to investigate the blood-curdling events that transpired in the original The Thing film. Trapped by the elements and at risk of infection by a horrific entity, Blake must keep his squad together to survive by gaining their trust and ensuring that their fear and paranoia don’t get the best of them… or himself.

Here’s the key features from the press release, for the game:

Return to U.S. Outpost #31: Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses

Continue the story of The Thing and face off against terrifying monsters, from scuttling head-spiders and human-like walkers to gigantic multi-tentacled level bosses Who Goes There?: Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game’s 11 frightening levels

Command a squad of up to four NPCs from Soldier, Medic, and Engineer character classes through the game’s 11 frightening levels The Warmest Place to Hide: Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye

Someone in your squad may not be who they appear to be. The shape-shifting alien hides inside an imitation, so keep a watchful eye Don’t Lose It: Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia

Gain the trust of your squad members and minimize their fear levels lest they become defiant or, worse, succumb to paranoia Ultimate Alien Terror: Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects

Upgraded models, textures, and animations hand-crafted by Nightdive, plus enhanced lighting and atmospheric effects Stunning Visuals: Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S Checkmate: Trophies and Achievements on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles

The Thing: Remastered is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X later this year.