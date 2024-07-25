Sylvio: Black Waters released on PC via Steam today

Developer Stroboskop and publisher DreadXP has announced that Sylvio: Black Waters is now available for PC via Steam.

The sequel, says the team, offers “physics-defying traversal, audio-based puzzles, and a little bit of combat to entice both Sylvio followers and new fans alike”.

Check out the new launch trailer, below:

A stranger in a dark, desolate, and unfamiliar world, you discover a curious device that seems to let you hear the voices of this strange land’s past inhabitants. Through the device comes the voice of a man who introduces himself as Lee, the last survivor on this otherworldly planet. With Lee’s guidance, you set off to follow a trail of clues through to the heart of the planet to discover answers about the past and possibly your future. Sylvio: Black Waters is a first-person horror adventure game that will have you making your way across and through structures and environments where the directions are made up and gravity doesn’t matter. Scattered throughout the strange world are the remnants of the past and you must take up your air-powered weapons to defend yourself against the angry spirits entombed here. Use and decipher video and audio clues to solve puzzles and find out more about the history of the bizarre land. The third entry into the acclaimed Sylvio franchise, this standalone adventure brings much to enjoy for brand new players, as well as continuing Stroboskop’s style and gameplay as loved by fans of the first two games.

Here’s some of the key features, from the latest press release:

Physics-bending gameplay in a world of changing gravity

Decipher audio-based puzzles to hear the voices of the past

Decode video recordings to uncover clues

Defend yourself from the aggressive dead with air-powered weaponry

4-6 hours of gameplay

Sylvio: Black Waters is out now for PC via Steam.