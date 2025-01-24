White Knuckle to be published by DreadXP

Indie publisher DreadXP teams with developer Dark Machine Games to bring first-person speed climbing horror White Knuckle to fans. The game is set in a huge underground megastructure that features intense action, intricate momentum-based movement mechanics, and survival horror. To celebrate the announcement, a trailer has been released to give players an idea of what to expect.

Thrust into the role of a lone climber, players must attempt to ascend SUB-STRUCTURE 17, an enormous, crumbling complex buried deep underground. With ten thousand meters of concrete and decay above and an encroaching ooze below, every climb is a race against time. Navigate perilous environments, using a blend of precision movement, sharp reflexes, and resource management to scale deteriorating walls, leap across perilous gaps, dodge traps, and avoid the deadly forces lurking in the shadows.

White Knuckle will task players with managing a limited inventory so they don’t become encumbered as they climb the creepy structures of SUB-STRUCTURE 17. Resource management and quick thinking are going to be just two of the factors players are going to have to think about as obstacles become tougher to overcome the higher they climb, with each new threat offering a host of challenges. Evil exists throughout the terrifying structure as the environment becomes more and more hostile, forcing players to continually change their approach and strategies to stay alive.

From the dry, dusty Silos to the putrid sewers of the Pipeworks and the haunted piers of Habitation, each area presents a distinct set of trials and enemies, all contributing to a sense of ever-growing tension. Run, jump, and climb to survive… or slip and face your doom. Every leap could be the last and it’s a long way down…

White Knuckle will be launching on Early Access via Steam later this year, but players wanting to play a little earlier can now dive into the demo, already featuring over 1,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

