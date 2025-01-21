Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel released via PC early access

Grindstone and Games Farm have announced the early access launch of horde-survivor title, Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel.

The game is available on both Steam and Epic Games Store ($9.99 | €9.99, with a launch discount), and there’s also a Founders Edition which includes “Odin’s Legendary Armour Pack, digital artbook, and an original soundtrack composed by Robert ‘Brucky’ Bruckmayer.”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

Players can choose from four unique heroes, each with their own dark tale: the bloodthirsty Berserker, wielding an axe in their pursuit of infamous glory; the wolf-spirit possessed Revenant, hunting their deceiver with deadly precision; the mysterious Flame Sister, channeling Loki’s fiery powers; or the shadowy Seeress, whose mastery of dark arts challenges the ancients themselves. The battle will rage across two contrasting realms: the scorching inferno of Muspelheim, domain of the apocalyptic fire giant Surt, and the primordial darkness of Niflheim, the misty underworld beneath Yggdrasil’s roots. Harness the divine powers of four legendary Norse gods: Odin the All-Father, master of war and sorcery; Freya, the powerful Queen of Valkyries; Thor, wielder of lightning and thunder; and Loki, the cunning god of chaos and fire.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Four playable characters; the Berserker, Seeress, Revenant, and Flame Sister

Battle through the fiery realms of Muspelheim and frozen wastes of Niflheim

Wield divine powers of Freya, Loki, Thor, and Odin

Twitch integration, allowing viewers to participate in their favourite streamers’ content.

Stunning graphics and visual effects

Support for cutting-edge technologies, including Intel XeSS and NVIDIA DLSS, ensuring optimal performance across various hardware configurations.

Support for GeForce NOW.

Founders Edition available, featuring base game, Odin’s Legendary Armour Pack, digital artbook, and soundtrack composed by Robert ‘Brucky’ Bruckmayer.

An early access roadmap is available to showcase the upcoming features, including new realms, characters, gods, abilities, and ‘Endless Mode’ available at 1.0 launch.

Language support for English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is available now on PC early access.