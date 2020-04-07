Legends of Skyfish 2 launches on Apple Arcade

Legends of Skyfish 2, the action RPG from Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio is now available on Apple Arcade.

In Legends of Skyfish 2, you take on the role of a young warrior apprentice, Little Red Hook. One hundred years have passed since the Red Hook guardians ended the Skyfish’s reign of terror, but now the civilisation they built is under threat again.

Little Red Hook and her master must reignite the exotic art of fighting with a combat fishing pole. Players can use lures to defeat enemies from distance.

“Using a fishing pole to solve all your problems is surely an unusual idea. Players need to approach every aspect of the game in a unique way. Whether they are in combat, solving puzzles or just moving around, players will be hooking, pulling, grappling and hacking with their fishing pole.” – Felipe Cancian Bertozzo, Lead Programmer, Game Designer and Studio Manager at Mother Gaia Studio, a small indie team based in Bauru, Brazil.

Apple Arcade subscribers can also look forward to the following new and updated games:

Grindstone – launching today is a sword-slashing puzzle game.

Dodo Peak – a new update includes 10 new levels

Charrua Soccer – three new club leagues added as well as an Easter themed event

Rayman Mini – Season 2 expansion released introducing weekly challenges.

Stellar Commanders – single player mode added and a new planet

PAC-MAN Party Royale – 40 new achievements added

Kings of the Castle – new avatars and a new island Galador.