Planet of Lana coming to Switch and PlayStation in April

Publisher Thunderful Games has announced that Planet of Lana is hitting Switch and PlayStation on April 16th, after already being on PC and Xbox.

Via the press release, the team says: “Having been nominated at this year’s D.I.C.E. Awards for its soundtrack composed by Takeshi Furukawa, Planet of Lana is a cinematic puzzle adventure where players follow a young girl and her friend on a mission through a colourful and watercolour landscape that spans across centuries and galaxies”.

You can see the reveal trailer for this one, below:

In our review back in May 2023, Chris White scored the game a 9/10, saying: “As Planet of Lana reaches its final climax, the visuals really step up, as do the puzzles. It constantly improves in how you tackle each challenge, and while I loved much of it, some of the movement does feel a little slow. Running could be faster as could climbing, but then that might make it too easy. Regardless, everything works in harmony to present a stunning adventure with plenty of puzzles to solve, making this puzzler well worth playing, especially as it’ll be dropping on Xbox Game Pass upon release”.

That’s not all though, Thunderful Games has also confirmed that the Phantom Spark, the “upcoming momentum-based, time-trial racing game”, will be coming in Summer to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. Thunderful says that “Players will have the chance to immerse themselves in a unique world through high-stakes, rollercoaster-like competitions alongside friends or players around the world”.

You can see the reveal trailer for that, below:

Planet of Lana is coming to PlayStation and Switch on April 16th, it’s already out for PC and Xbox. Phantom Spark is coming in Summer to PlayStation, Xbox Series S|X, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch.