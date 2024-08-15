Phantom Spark review

Phantom Spark is one of those simple games that harks back to something almost forgotten – a time when games were just about a core concept that you repeated until you were better than all your friends, without worrying about showing off fancy skins (although there are some), or intricate mechanics.

It’s a fast-paced racer wherein you play a titular Spark, a little orb of light inside a fluctuating speed machine that looks like someone rolled a magnet through random geometry. You find yourself in a spectral realm made up of different domains, each presided over by a wise spirit who, for some reason, just wants to race you. There’s some story here, a little context, but it’s largely nonsense that gives you a reason to run 30 tracks at least twice (once alone and once against a ghost of yourself and the presiding spirit), with a bunch of trials peppered in between.

This is not a complex game. There’s no drifting or boosting, no weaponry or takedowns, there are no secret routes or collectibles. It’s both refreshing in its no-frills simplicity and also a little dull when played alone. The idea of course is to jump into the online or local multiplayer and challenge your friends (or strangers) to beat your times.

Again though, this isn’t particularly rewarding beyond bragging rights. Phantom Spark is a super-chill game, similar in form to Nintendo classic F-Zero but with less baggage. The courses here are gorgeous, the world whips by at breakneck speed, and the jumps are exhilarating – as is crossing the line first. There’s always something incredibly satisfying about winning – even against a ghost of yourself – and Phantom Spark nails this feeling.

There are obstacles, in the form of structures and sudden turns, leaps over vast chasms that always feel thrilling, while the game never loses that calming, serene atmosphere. You don’t have to beat the ghosts or the trials to move on, though doing so helps build your Link, which in turn unlocks new appearances (colours only) and allows you to advance to new domains.

Each domain is themed after as certain element, with pretty visuals and music that sets the tone. The spirits are an eclectic bunch too, sometimes offering inspiring wisdom, other times lofty twaddle. It’s a fine line, though, for sure.

Phantom Spark feels like an ode to bygone racers like F-Zero and Wipeout, but with the stress and combativeness taken out. It’s a game built for chilling to, issuing friendly challenges, and never ridiculing you for failure. It’s not super exciting and, by modern standards may even be considered a little barebones, but it’s also a relaxing, chilled-out experience.