Realm of Ink gets a “maps reveal” trailer, showing off locations and combat

Publisher 663 Games has revealed a new look at Realm of Ink which shows more of the pretty world of the game, via the “new maps” trailer.

The action-roguelite is developed by Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, and is set to come to PC via Steam, and consoles, later in 2024. There’s also a PC demo (again, on Steam) if you want to try the game ahead of its release.

The new trailer “reveals three new levels all created with stunning ink-style graphics providing their own challenging environments and enemies”, says the publisher, adding that the locations range from “the verdant Animitta Mountain, the gentile yet terrifying Eerie Garden, and the reverent ruins of the Mythic Graves”.

Check it out below:

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordswoman Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called “Realm of Ink” where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives.

Here’s the list of key features from the latest press release:

In the Realm of Ink, the puppets awaken – Begin your journey as the swordswoman Red, gradually unlocking additional characters as you progress. Utilizing the Fox Demons’ immortal power, traverse treacherous ‘Story Relics’ and confront four bosses with unique backgrounds to escape from the ever-changing Realm of Ink. By surmounting the various challenges and obstacles ahead, you will redefine your ‘destiny’ through the constant cycle of rebirth, wielding your sword with resilience.

Begin your journey as the swordswoman Red, gradually unlocking additional characters as you progress. Utilizing the Fox Demons’ immortal power, traverse treacherous ‘Story Relics’ and confront four bosses with unique backgrounds to escape from the ever-changing Realm of Ink. By surmounting the various challenges and obstacles ahead, you will redefine your ‘destiny’ through the constant cycle of rebirth, wielding your sword with resilience. Exquisite Ink-style Art – From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, the four major levels each have a guardian, and their mysterious pasts await your exploration. Wielding a sword, venture alone through the dim world and overcome formidable foes. Explore and conquer over 20 creatures with distinctive Chinese characteristics, including the Fox Demon, Peony Fariy, and Mirror Sprite. Each of them comes with a unique backstory.

From the verdant Buddhist forests, the frigid enchanted Monkey Kingdom, and the gentle yet terrifying waterland to the ancient and reverent ruins of Mausoleum, the four major levels each have a guardian, and their mysterious pasts await your exploration. Wielding a sword, venture alone through the dim world and overcome formidable foes. Explore and conquer over 20 creatures with distinctive Chinese characteristics, including the Fox Demon, Peony Fariy, and Mirror Sprite. Each of them comes with a unique backstory. Fierce battles with infinite creativity – Embark on thrilling battles and explore diverse combinations to craft your unique combat style. Choose from 3 playable characters: Unparalleled Swordswoman Red, Nightmare Hunter Wang Ding, and Fox Judge Ning Ye; and equip yourself with 9 powerful weapons, including the Scarlet Sword and the Shadow Twin Blades. Further enhance your abilities with over 20 distinctive Ink Gems such as the Tiger Ink, Venom Ink and Curse Ink and discover a vast array of over 120 Artifacts including the Shadow Kite, the Lamp of Seven Stars and the Doom Gauge.

Embark on thrilling battles and explore diverse combinations to craft your unique combat style. Choose from 3 playable characters: Unparalleled Swordswoman Red, Nightmare Hunter Wang Ding, and Fox Judge Ning Ye; and equip yourself with 9 powerful weapons, including the Scarlet Sword and the Shadow Twin Blades. Further enhance your abilities with over 20 distinctive Ink Gems such as the Tiger Ink, Venom Ink and Curse Ink and discover a vast array of over 120 Artifacts including the Shadow Kite, the Lamp of Seven Stars and the Doom Gauge. Various combinations and builds – Ink Gems have assorted appearances, and they will reinforce one another. Use them to explore diverse builds of martial arts schools and master powerful skills of Yin and Yang to defeat enemies with a single strike.

– Ink Gems have assorted appearances, and they will reinforce one another. Use them to explore diverse builds of martial arts schools and master powerful skills of Yin and Yang to defeat enemies with a single strike. Discover rare magical treasures – Hundreds of rare magical treasures trigger various unique effects and provide distinctive attribute bonuses, empowering your martial arts schools and allowing you to effortlessly defeat all enemies! You can also engage in long-term character development outside of combat and unlock new combinations of moves and combat styles. With a dual-cycle system inside and outside combat, you’ll have a fresh experience every time!

Hundreds of rare magical treasures trigger various unique effects and provide distinctive attribute bonuses, empowering your martial arts schools and allowing you to effortlessly defeat all enemies! You can also engage in long-term character development outside of combat and unlock new combinations of moves and combat styles. With a dual-cycle system inside and outside combat, you’ll have a fresh experience every time! A journey into the unknown, composed of distinctive stages – Explore a variety of battle stages and routes where you can collect Ink Relics, fortune and magical treasure as well as duels with bosses. In this exhilarating journey into the unknown, you will enter various stages and encounter a diverse cast of NPCs, making the entire journey full of surprises!

Explore a variety of battle stages and routes where you can collect Ink Relics, fortune and magical treasure as well as duels with bosses. In this exhilarating journey into the unknown, you will enter various stages and encounter a diverse cast of NPCs, making the entire journey full of surprises! Fight alongside your intimate Ink Pets – Mysterious in origin and adorable in appearance, the Ink Pets will be your companions. As the Ink Gems level up, your Ink Pets will also undergo a transformation, becoming more powerful to fight alongside you!

Realm of Ink is coming to PC and consoles in 2024.