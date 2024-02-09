Deep-dive video released for new Hades-like action game, Realm of Ink

At a glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking gameplay footage of new roguelike, Realm of Ink, was taken from Hades. And that’s meant as a compliment, too. But despite similarities, this brand new adventure is very much in a world of its own.

Developers Leap Studio and Maple Leaf Studio, along with publisher 663 Games, have released a deep dive video detailing the frenetic action, and gorgeous visuals. The video features Leap Studio’s CEO Dai, and 663 Games’ community manager Justin showcasing some new gameplay, talking about the game’s various systems and, in particular, the time-limited Endless Challenge mode.

Presented as something halfway between Hades and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Realm of Ink is set in a unique world where everyone is aware that they’re fictional characters controlled by the god-like Book Spirit. As swordswoman “Red” you’ll carve your way through four distinct areas to defy your predetermined fate, each with its own boss, unlocking new playable characters, “Ink Pets”, skills and abilities as you go.

There hasn’t been a huge amount of gameplay shown up to now, besides a few trailers, but this deep dive video gives a welcome insight into what to expect when Realm of Ink releases early this year.

If you’re keen to try it out for yourself, you can download the demo from Steam right now as part of the Steam Next Fest event. The demo features the first world, the icy Ape Kingdom, which you can tackle all the way up to the first boss. During the demo you’ll be able to try out the three major styles of combat, Scarlet Sword, Azure Aura Blade, and Shadow Twin Blades. You can also experience gameplay alongside one of the aforementioned Ink Pets, which can be upgraded using special Ink Gems.

Check out the video below:

Realm of Ink is scheduled to be released in Q1 2024, and you can download the demo right now on Steam.