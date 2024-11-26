Realm of Ink November update now available

Leap Studio along with publisher 663 Games has announced the second monthly content update for Realm of Ink is available now.

The November update for Realm of Ink is free (as you’d expect) and adds new gameplay mechanics as well as new content, and quality of life updates and “general enhancements” to make the early access experience better for all.

Check out the new trailer showcasing the update, and we’ve got some details below the video.

Here’s some of the new features the update adds:

Wyrm Hair Brush: Difficulty level 6: Wyrm Hair Brush Unlocked. Features increased stats, adjusted enemy layout and enhanced miniboss attack mechanics.

Character Specific Power: Offer the 'Primordial Ink' Perk by sacrificing 2 Rare+ Ink Gems to receive the 'Primordial Ink Gem'. Each character form has a unique 'Primordial Ink Gem' with exclusive effects and active skills.

New Special Perks : Boss Perks: Each featuring exclusive effects tied to the specific boss.

Fragmented Perks: Collect fragments from the Foe Forge; combine four to craft the 'Deity Relic'. Additionally, this update introduces 8 new mighty Perks: 2 Legendary, 3 Epic and 3 Rare.

Jade Ink Store: Spend a certain amount of Jade Ink at the Peach God statue on the inn's first floor to unlock special drops, advanced features and more reward refreshers.

Realm of Ink is an Ink-style action Roguelite game. While pursuing the Fox Demon, the swordswoman Red, unexpectedly finds that her life is dictated by the ‘destiny’ within the world of the book. Only by breaking free can she unveil the truth of her existence and challenge the constraints of fate.

Realm of Ink is out now in Steam early access.