Kill the Shadow gets new gameplay trailer

663 Games and Shadowlight Sanctuary have released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming detective RPG title Kill the Shadow. The trailer, which you can watch below, gives players a taste of the mysteries and intrigue of what to expect when it releases for PC later this year.

Kill the Shadow transports you to an alternative post-war divided city brought to life with a mix of highly detailed 3D environments and 2D pixel art characters. Take on the role of Detective Ah’Guang as you investigate a series of murders. Use your eloquence, intelligence and the ability to rewind time (or even violence) to piece together the evidence of the bizarre cases and unravel the shocking secrets lurking behind them. Justice or love? The decision is in your hands.

Some of the features of Kill the Shadow include:

Hints and Evidence – Freely choose how you enhance your abilities—strength, spirit, charm—and select your own methods to investigate cases—psychological warfare? Bribery? Or simply beating your suspects? Deduction System: Collect, analyze, and connect related clues to create your own unique investigation path

Seeing the Past – “The Shadow”, a strange creature attached to you that reads memories and reconstructs the traces of the deceased “Don’t worry, Ah’Guang, we’re just using each other. You use me to find the culprit, and I, well, I love tasting those bizarre stories, hahaha!”, says the Shadow.

The Ways of the World – Meet various characters in the city: the energetic girl with a camera, the elegant Mrs. Ruan, the rumoured goddess who can cast spells, and the elderly fish-selling lady. Discover the stories behind them. Encounter characters like the self-righteous Captain Wang, Lao Citou’s son Xiao Citou, the foul-mouthed Little Rascal, and the deceased Master Ruan. Earn the hearts of your favourite characters by completing certain events!

Retro and Neon – The combination of 3D environments and 2D pixel art characters creates a unique artistic style with a striking contrast between modern and retro aesthetics. Explore a variety of diverse and freely explorable scenes: the dilapidated steel forest factory, the muddy shipwreck dock built on water, the Zhulong Walled City blending the fictional traditional Ma Island and Imperial culture, and the bustling old city district.

Here’s the exciting new trailer: