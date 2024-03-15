Saviorless gets release date for PC, Switch, and PS5

Publisher Dear Villagers has announced the release date for Saviorless, a “dark fantasy platformer” coming to PC, Switch, and PS5, and it’s coming on April 2nd.

Developer Empty Head Games, along with the publisher, says the title has “beautiful hand-drawn artwork”, and that “the world of Saviorless players will have to unravel the mystery of the Smiling Islands while fighting nightmarish monsters and solving puzzles. Following the journey of Antar, The Savior and Nento, players will have to piece together a broken narrative in a unique story telling approach while exploring the atmospheric world of Saviorless”.

Check out the new release date trailer, below:

Saviorless achieved a significant milestone as Cuba’s first-ever independent video game to collaborate with an international publisher, gaining global visibility across consoles and online platforms. It faced numerous challenges during its seven-year development. Despite initial success and support, the team faced setbacks due to political tensions, budget constraints, game name trademark conflict, and the loss of a key member. However, with the help of a publisher and the dedication of the team, they persevered through technical difficulties and delays to release a visually stunning game that exceeded their expectations.

Josuhe H. Pagliery, Game Designer at Empty Head Games, said: “We’ve poured every ounce of effort we’ve had in this game over the eight or so years and believe we have something truly special with Saviorless. With the amazing help and dedication from the rest of Empty Head Games and Dear Villagers we’re finally at the most exciting part of this crazy but amazing journey. We hope fans will enjoy playing the story of the three protagonists as much as we enjoyed creating it!”

Saviorless will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 on April 2nd. You can wishlist it on Steam for PC, here.