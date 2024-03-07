Unknown 9: Awakening re-announced with new gameplay trailer

After nearly four years from the initial announced, Unknown 9: Awakening has been re-announced with a tasty gameplay trailer.

Reflector Entertainment are developing it, and publisher Bandai Namco says “Players will take on the role of Haroona, who embarks on a globetrotting journey to right the wrongs of her past. As this quest unfolds, players will choose whether to ambush opponents from the shadows or fight by stepping into their enemies to control them, dodge bullets, shield attacks, hurl energy, and devise creative combat combinations to customise their playstyle”.

The gameplay trailer can be seen below:

Unknown 9: Awakening is a third-person, narrative-driven, action-adventure game that follows the story of Haroona, a Quaestor born with the ability to venture into the Fold; a mysterious dimension that overlaps our own. On her quest for powerful hidden knowledge, she will learn to master her unique connection to the Fold, which allows her to channel its powers into our world. But such power does not go unnoticed. Haroona quickly becomes the target of the Ascendants, a splinter faction of a secret organisation known as the Leap Year Society, which wants to use the Fold to alter the course of human history.

“We are thrilled to share some gameplay of Unknown 9: Awakening for the first time. It’s an exciting moment for the studio as our teams have been hard at work to create a new piece of this expansive narrative universe” said Christophe Rossignol, Creative Director at Reflector Entertainment. “The game will offer an exciting journey set in a rich and vibrant world for players to enjoy. We hope you will follow our next steps as we reveal more of this adventure!”

The game will also include Anya Chalotra, who portrays Haroona, the game’s main protagonist. Bandai Namco says “The actress’ knack for bringing strong female characters to life made her an obvious choice when it came to casting Unknown 9: Awakening’s lead character”.

Unknown 9: Awakening will launch “this summer 2024” on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.