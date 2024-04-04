EA Sports WRC Season 4 coming soon

EA Sports WRC has announced that it will launch Season 4 on April 9, featuring 67 new moments, 30 customisation items, and more. Plenty of details have been released on the official blog, but it looks like players are in for a wild ride, with moments inspired by the 2024 real-world season as well as highlights from the 50-year history of the sport.

Not only is there plenty in the season 4 update for EA Sports WRC, the end of the month will see VR implemented into the game for PC players. An exclusive video has been released which showcases VR in action, and it looks to add a whole new dimension to the game.

Built using OpenXR technology, VR in EA SPORTS™ WRC adds a new dimension and level of immersion to your rally experience; we will share more details and a final release date once the work is completed, tested and a release is scheduled.

Released last year, we loved the game and said “EA Sports WRC is a glorious rally title that gives you impeccable control of your car. It challenges you, pushing you to the limit across snow-drenched courses and winding roads under the sun, offering tight handling and nuanced controls for every possible eventuality. The career mode is a bit dull, and despite wanting better visuals, there’s still a stunning racer at its core. Moments are a great addition, allowing you to play out important races with iconic drivers, and if you’re wondering whether its friendly to new players, Codemasters has been more than inviting in its approach to learning the sport thanks to the wonderful Rally School.”

You can watch the Season 4 video of EA Sports WRC below, featuring a teaser for the VR: