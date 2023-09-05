EA Sports WRC announced, coming October 31st

EA Sports has announced EA Sports WRC, developed by Codemasters, and the team behind the Dirt Rally series, is coming October 31st.

EA Sports WRC will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (EA App, Epic Store, Steam) and although October 31st is the earliest you can play it, that’s actually the date for pre-order players who will get that three days early access, as well as ” five VIP Rally Passes for access to additional post launch content, livery and apparel packs”

Check out the reveal trailer, below, as well as the official word on the game from the press release:

Combining the power of the Unreal Engine with the DiRT Rally series physics, EA Sports WRCdelivers longer, more detailed stages than previously possible, with 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations and over 600km of unforgiving asphalt, gravel, and snow stages. The game also boasts 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC vehicles and 68 of the most iconic rally cars spanning 60 years of the sport. Working together with official WRC teams and manufacturers, such as Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai, each vehicle is built to tackle every challenge they’ll face throughout the season. The hybrid-powered 4WD Rally1 cars are some of the fastest in the sport’s history, capable of incredible speeds while tackling gravity-defying jumps, deteriorating surfaces, and adverse weather. The advanced Dynamic Handling System refines Codemasters’ original model and gives players the most realistic off-road experience to date. Taking feedback from drivers, including former FIA Junior WRC title contender and 2023 FIA European Rally Championship ERC3 champion, and game designer Jon Armstrong, players can choose a professional driver set-up mirroring the experience drivers encounter every race week. New players can personalise the handling, enabling them to make adjustments to help them master the ultimate player versus environment off-road challenge. The realism extends to audio, with each car intricately replicated, and new pace notes, including simplified commands for rookie drivers, give much-needed information to the player as they battle through each stage. EA Sports WRC brings fans together with 32 player cross-platform multiplayer, allowing for competition between friends and the wider rally community. Using EA Racenet, EA’s racing companion app, Clubs serve as community-built hubs offering custom multi-surface tournaments with rallying at any location and time of year. Alongside personalised events, Moments, updated daily in-game, give players the chance to relive pivotal scenarios from the 2023 season alongside classic events from the sport’s archives.

“EA Sports WRC is the purest form of motorsport where every stage is a fight against the clock, the terrain, and yourself,” said Ross Gowing, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “This is the rally game we’ve always wanted to make, combining our studio’s deep knowledge and expertise with the power of the official WRC license representing the pinnacle of rally motorsport. The game’s new engine has enabled us to push rally to the edge of what’s deemed possible, and the additional features, including Builder and Moments, give players even more ways to interact with the sport they love”.

EA Sports WRC will be released on October 31st to pre-order customers, and November 3rd for everyone else.