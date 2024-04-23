Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes fast travel | How to unlock

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes fast travel comes a moderate way into the game. In fact, there’s a good chance you might think it’s not going to even be included, since the game itself is old school in some of the ways it does things. But fear not, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes does have fast travel, and you can’t really miss it.

Basically, you’ll need to have ventured far enough into the game and story to have gotten to the town of Hishahn. Here you will get involved in political machinations between armies, and have to try and sway an indecisive ruler towards the good and away from evil. Doing this will require you to follow the story beats, until you’re told to head to an old sunken town not far from Hishahn that is hiding a mansion one of the (very obvious) bad guys is sneakily holding meetings in.

Once you get here, there’s a bit of a strange moment, because you’ve followed the mission marker dot but are told you can progress no further, and will need to find someone who can help. Now, if you’re lucky you will have a strange moment in Hishahn where a female warps out of nowhere, falls over, has a brief discussion with you, and disappears again.

If so, well done, you’ve met Cassandra, the key to fast travel.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes fast travel | What next?

Now you need to basically run around Hishahn and she will warp in a few more times and converse with you a bit more. Be kind to her, and pretend you didn’t see her mistakes. Do this repeatedly until she eventually decides to join you, so she can keep an eye on you.

Once this has been done, not only can you pass the previously blocked path by including her in your party, you have also unlocked Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes fast travel.

Again, it’s important she is in your party for the main mission, as you cannot use her warp in dungeons without her being included. Outside of this mission you can use her fast travel ability via an item (you don’t need to equip it, it’s just the game’s story contrivance for allowing you to do it) and warp to anywhere you’ve been before. Oh and don’t forget there’s not only a fast travel point for your fortress, but also on “inside” the fortress, which is right next to where you probably want to be.