Fortnite Rocket Racing gets new Neon Rush update

Epic Games has announced a big update for Fortnite Rocket Racing called “Neon Rush”, adding five new tracks, and a whole lot more.

This update for Fortnite Rocket Racing comes only a few weeks after the Lego Fortnite update that added vehicles to the game. Season Zero is coming to a close in Fortnite Rocket Racing, and this is the start of Neon Rush. Epic Games (via its official blog) says players should “Get ready for some night driving in neon metropolitan raceways. But that’s not even the main event of Neon Rush — creator-made tracks are becoming fully unleashed! What are the perilous paths and stunning scenery the community will come up with? Whatever the answer, enjoy creator-made tracks in Racing or Speed Run matches”.

The five new tracks are:

Jackrabbit: Drift and take shortcuts for a slick city finish. (Difficulty: Novice. Track unlocked in ranked racing at Bronze I)

Tri-City: Air dodge between different roads for a true freeway experience. (Difficulty: Novice. Unlocked in ranked racing at Silver I)

Conduit: This rainforest city features waterfalls… and a giant free fall. (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at Platinum I)

Delirium: How well can you handle driving upside down downtown? (Difficulty: Expert. Unlocked in ranked racing at Diamond I)

Slap Happy: Take a break from the neon nightlife by drifting ‘round a humble town. (Difficulty: Advanced. Unlocked in ranked racing at Gold I)

Creators are making their own Rocket Racing tracks now, too, and you can access those via specific Island Codes, or, says Epic, find them “in five new rows in the track selection”:

What’s Possible in UEFN: A temporary row highlighting the possibilities of creating tracks with UEFN!

Community Speed Run: Top Tracks: The most popular creator-made Speed Run tracks in the community

Community Speed Run: New Tracks: Creator-made Speed Run tracks quickly rising in popularity

Community Racing: Top Tracks: The most popular creator-made Racing tracks in the community

Community Racing: New Tracks: Creator-made Racing tracks quickly rising in popularity

There has also been a rank reset, and new ranks are “based on your finishing rank in the last ranked period”, while there are also plenty of quests (including some ranked ones) and rewards for players to unlock and complete.

Lastly of note, Epic says “The Werewolf Car Body breaks away from the wolf pack, tracking its prey from Rocket League all the way to Fortnite! If you have Werewolf in Rocket League, you now have it in Fortnite thanks to cross-game ownership”. The Werewolf is available from the Item Shop, “with the Fuse Starter Quest Pack coming on April 11 at 8 PM ET” (which is 1am on the 12th in the UK).

Fortnite is available now and is free to play on PC and consoles.