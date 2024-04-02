Minishoot Adventures is a twin-stick Metroidvania title from SoulGame Studio that’s very good, and you may be wondering how long it takes to beat. There’s plenty to see and do throughout your top-down adventure as a spaceship looking to rescue your friends and family and fend off the Unchosen and their minions.

Here at God is a Geek, we’ve finished Minishoot Adventures so can give you all the information you need about this enjoyable shooter. So read on to find out how long it takes to beat Minishoot Adventures.

Minishoot Adventures | How long to beat

Minishoot Adventures is a Metroidvania title that’s full of power ups and collectibles. There are also different difficulty choices to make at the start of the game which will affect how long it takes until you see the credits.

With all things considered though, you should expect Minishoot Adventures to take you around 7 hours to beat and see the credits of the game. However that’s not all of the content you can experience in the game.

Is there more to do?

Yes! Minishoot Adventures also has content you can only access after the end credits. And whilst we won’t spoil the content here unnecessarily, you can expect an additional 2-4 hours of content afterwards depending on how much you had completed prior to seeing the main game credits. This is because some content requires certain feats to be achieved in the main game to unlock them. And you may need to go back and mop up before you can completed the post-game content fully.

All in though it means you can expect Minishoot Adventures to last you around 10 hours or so to see everything that is on offer, which isn’t a bad load of content at all.

Minishoot Adventures is a fun little title and well worth investing your time in.

So now you know how long it takes to beat Minishoot Adventures.