At the start of your journey in Minishoot Adventure, by SoulGame Studio, you’ll have just three hearts of health, and you may be wondering how to get more. Luckily for you, here at God is a Geek, we’ve been playing a lot of Minishoot Adventures, and so we’ve got all the answers for you right here on how to increase your health.

Read on to find out how to get more hearts in Minishoot Adventures

Minishoot Adventures | How to get more hearts

Minishoot Adventures feels much like a Zelda game to play, if Zelda were a twin-stick shooter with Metroidvania elements of course. One way it closely resembles a 2D Zelda title like A Link to the Past or Link Betwern Worlds is in its Piece of Heart collectible. As with those Zelda games, in Minishoot Adventures, pick up a Heart Piece collectible and it’ll add to your inventory. Once you have collected four of these on your adventure, your hearts will increase by one.

Where to find the Heart Pieces?

The Heart Pieces can be found all over the world of Minishoot Adventures. But mainly they are rewarded for solving puzzles, or utilise the Metroidvania nature of the game and are locked behind obstacles you need to acquire power-ups to overcome.

The best advice is to explore every nook and cranny of the game and you’ll find yourself racking them up in no time. Be on the lookout in particular for fake walls denoted by the zigzag pattern on a wall meaning there is a gap you can fly through.

How many Heart Pieces are there?

In total, there are 28 Heart Pieces to collect throughout your journey. This means you can acquire up to a maximum of 10 hearts in the game, meaning you can take many more hits than you could at the beginning.

So now you know how to get more hearts in Minishoot Adventures