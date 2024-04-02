Minishoot Adventures | Red Coins Guide

Throughout your time in Minishoot Adventures by SoulGame Studio, you may come across Red Coins and are not sure what you are supposed to do with them. Well, we’ve played through Minishoot Adventures multiple times to give you the lowdown on what this currency is, how to use it, and where you can get your hands on more of it.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Red Coins in Minishoot Adventure

Minishoot Adventures | What are Red Coins?

Red Coins act as type of currency in the game that you can use at various vendors dotted throughout the map. They are perhaps the most readily available of the currencies and so are used with the most vendors. Some vendors you will find by rescuing your friends via their beacons on the map. Others are hidden in secret shops throughout the world that you will discover as you progress. You can trade Red Coins for map parts, Heart Pieces and useful power ups to give you a permanent advantage on your adventure.

Where can I find Red Coins?

Red Coins are found throughout the world in Minishoot Adventures. And your challenge is to hunt them down. There are a few different ways to get ahold of them:

Defeat large enemies

Most of your Red Coins will come from defeating larger, tougher enemies on your travels. They’ll often appear after waves of smaller enemies, taking on the role of sort of mini bosses. Beat these tougher foes to net some Red Coins. You’ll also get Red Coins after beating proper bosses too.

Shoot pots and other debris

As if Minishoot Adventures wanted to make another nod to the Zelda series, you can also find Red Coins occasionally in pots scattered around the landscape. So be sure to shoot everything you see just in case. And it’s not just pots, shoot everything that breaks, there may be a Red Coin or something else attractive inside.

Look for secret areas

Be on the lookout for illusory walls in the game too. They often hold secret caves and other areas which could contain Red Coins as a reward for your pixel hunting.

Note: Unlike the level up crystals, you will need to actively pick up the Red Coins on the screen to collect them. The only time they will be added to your inventory automatically is if you can’t physically collect them, such as if they land in deep water you cannot traverse.

Wondering what to buy with your Red Coins? Check out our guide on what to buy first here.

And now you know everything about Red Coins in Minishoot Adventures.