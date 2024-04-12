The Outlast Trials “Toxic Shock” update coming next week, roadmap announced

Developer Red Barrels has announced a big update for The Outlast Trials, as well as a roadmap, some sales figures, and a new trailer.

The game has been played by “over 2 million players across PC, Xbox, and PS5 since its Early Access launch”, says the developer, and the new “Toxic Shock” update is coming on April 16th, lasting until May 7th.

The update will include:

Time Limited Program “Toxic Shock”: An experiment in the symbiotic action of chemically-induced pain and permanent damage.

New Variator: Toxic Shock – The Trial environment sporadically fills with toxic gas, inflicting permanent damage. Hide to stay alive.

New Secondary Objective: Collect The Rats – Recover all the drugged rats within the Trial for tissue analysis. Fulfill the objective for additional rewards.

Complete Trials in this time-limited program to earn exclusive Toxic Shock Rewards.

Uncover the secrets of Toxic Shock by locating new evidence documents scattered throughout the Trials

…and many quality-of-life improvements — look for Patch Notes on April 16.

A roadmap has been released as well, which you can see below, and it seems plenty of content is planned for The Outlast Trials, including new game modes, tasks, events, rewards, enemies, and a lot more.

“Listening closely to our players has always been at the heart of what we do at Red Barrels. It’s players’ feedback that lights the way, guiding us on how to refine and elevate the game to the pinnacle of horror gaming experiences,” shares Alex Charbonneau, Game Director, emphasizing the team’s commitment to evolving the game alongside its community. “We’re dedicated to fine-tuning the game, to deliver a game that is not only horrifying and thrilling but also deeply immersive. Our vision is to create a multiplayer experience that continues to captivate and terrify players for years to come.”

The Outlast Trials is now available digitally for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.