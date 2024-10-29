The Outlast Trials having a limited-time Halloween event

Red Barrels has announced a Halloween event is coming to The Outlast Trials, but for al limited time only – ’tis the season, after all!

The theme around the event is about hallucinatory therapies for participants of the “PROGRAM GEISTER”, and Red Barrels says it’s “based on the real-world brainwashing experiments that took place in Montréal in the 1950’s and ‘60s”, adding that “The Outlast Trials features multiplayer co-operative escape room-style tests in an underground psychiatric facility that give way to twisted nightmares. With up to four players, complete tasks and solve puzzles while evading the psychotic killers that lurk within the facility.”

Check out the trailer, below:

“PROGRAM GEISTER features new Trial variators, new tasks, new limited-time player rewards, improved jumpscares, a new MK-Challenge, and a new lobby minigame”, says the team. Here’s the details, with part 1 starting on October 29th (today!) running to the 12th of November, and Part 2 going from the 12th of November, to the 26th.

New MK-Challenge “Eliminate the Past” – Shred documents detailing Murkoff’s history of war crimes to secure your escape.

Improved Jumpscares – When your sanity wanes, receive a visit from the Skinner Man…

New Tasks: Tasks are divided into two parts, with each task rewarding Event Tokens, Stamps, and a random Geister item. Complete Part 1 of the Geister tasks to unlock Part 2

New Sleep Room Minigame: Tennis, the first digital video game created by Murkoff and offered exclusively to facility residents

New “GEISTER” Event Catalog: With event currency earned during PROGRAM GEISTER, players can unlock unique cosmetics for their Reagents and their sleep chambers

Heres the New PROGRAM GEISTER Variators:

EXTRACT ORGAN SAMPLES. Find deceased Reagents and extract organ samples for analysis.

HALLUCINATIONS? Are they side effects from Murkoff’s therapies, or is something more nefarious at play?

MORE IMPOSTERS. More Imposters in the Trial: Violent adversaries that look like your teammates and mimic their nameplates.

NO PLAYER NAMES. Player names are hidden, making Imposters more potent and harder to detect. (Intensive and Psychosurgery Difficulties)

ENRAGED ENEMIES. Enemies are on high alert! (Intensive and Psychosurgery Difficulties)

The Outlast Trials is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox.