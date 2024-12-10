The Outlast Trials “Project Breach” update released

The latest major update for The Outlast Trials has been released, with “Project Breach” offering a new map, and new player abilities.
In the press release, developer Red Barrels says the new update introduces “the story of asylum escapee Amelia Collier (Caroline Dhavernas; Hannibal), a new Trial, a new environment, a new enemy, and a new player ability (The Jammer Rig)”.
Check out the new trailer:
Here’s a fairly heft list of updates and new features, then:
Introducing Amelia Collier | Fueled by grief, Amelia is determined to bring down the Murkoff Corporation and put a stop to their twisted experiments.
- New Trial: “Pleasure the Prosecutor.”
- New Environment: “Downtown,” featuring murderous mobster Franco and his teeth-filled shotgun.
- New MK-Challenges: Reunite the Family: The nuclear family is the societal ideal. Release the orphan from the shackles of the state and reunite him with mother and father. Deface the Futtermans: Childhood memories are the stagnation that impede your growth. Put away the childish things that clutter your mind.
- New Player Ability: The Jammer Rig, a versatile tool designed to disable electronic devices. Perfect for strategic players, this Rig focuses on disrupting the Trial environment while securing extra loot for you and your teammates.
- New Story Ending: Set in the Republic of Congo
- New Enemy: The Molotov | This cunning enemy wields a powerful ranged weapon, hurling Molotov Cocktails that explode on impact, creating dangerous zones of fire.
- New Limited-Time Event: Winter Kills, with new rewards and Trial variators: COLLECT THE GIFTS: Collect all the gifts in the Trial to earn extra rewards. COLD SNAP: The Trial environment is sporadically filled with piercing cold air. Hide to survive. FROST MINES: Gas mines have been replaced with frost mines.
- New Unholy Night DLC Pack: Includes an exclusive set of 8 Legendary Outfits, items and art to decorate your Reagent’s cell, and player icons to bring Holiday Fear to The Outlast Trials. Available now for $19.99 USD
The Outlast Trials is out now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation, and Xbox.