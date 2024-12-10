The Outlast Trials “Project Breach” update released

The latest major update for The Outlast Trials has been released, with “Project Breach” offering a new map, and new player abilities.

In the press release, developer Red Barrels says the new update introduces “the story of asylum escapee Amelia Collier (Caroline Dhavernas; Hannibal), a new Trial, a new environment, a new enemy, and a new player ability (The Jammer Rig)”.

Introducing Amelia Collier | Fueled by grief, Amelia is determined to bring down the Murkoff Corporation and put a stop to their twisted experiments.

New Trial: “Pleasure the Prosecutor.”

“Downtown,” featuring murderous mobster Franco and his teeth-filled shotgun. New MK-Challenges: Reunite the Family: The nuclear family is the societal ideal. Release the orphan from the shackles of the state and reunite him with mother and father. Deface the Futtermans: Childhood memories are the stagnation that impede your growth. Put away the childish things that clutter your mind.

Reunite the Family: The nuclear family is the societal ideal. Release the orphan from the shackles of the state and reunite him with mother and father. Deface the Futtermans: Childhood memories are the stagnation that impede your growth. Put away the childish things that clutter your mind. New Player Ability: The Jammer Rig, a versatile tool designed to disable electronic devices. Perfect for strategic players, this Rig focuses on disrupting the Trial environment while securing extra loot for you and your teammates.

Set in the Republic of Congo New Enemy: The Molotov | This cunning enemy wields a powerful ranged weapon, hurling Molotov Cocktails that explode on impact, creating dangerous zones of fire.

Winter Kills, with new rewards and Trial variators: COLLECT THE GIFTS: Collect all the gifts in the Trial to earn extra rewards. COLD SNAP: The Trial environment is sporadically filled with piercing cold air. Hide to survive. FROST MINES: Gas mines have been replaced with frost mines. New Unholy Night DLC Pack: Includes an exclusive set of 8 Legendary Outfits, items and art to decorate your Reagent’s cell, and player icons to bring Holiday Fear to The Outlast Trials. Available now for $19.99 USD

The Outlast Trials is out now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation, and Xbox.