The Outlast Trials “Prime Time” event adds two new enemies

Developer Red Barrels has announced a new event for The Outlast Trials called “PRIME TIME”, which it says adds two new enemies to face at once, and also includes environmental hints about upcoming content for the game.

The Outlast Trials “Prime Time” event starts today (May 28th) and 10am EST (3pm UK time), and finished on June 18th, and adds the following:

Both “Prime Assets,” Mother Gooseberry and Sergeant Coyle, threaten players in the Trials at once, doubling the danger players typically face in a Trial with powerful enemies that can disable their abilities and apply deadly damage-over-time effects.

New Secondary Objective: Break the Trial televisions for additional rewards and a teaser for what’s to come in The Outlast Trials.

Earn event tokens and exclusive event cosmetics.

Locate new evidence documents in the Trial areas to uncover the secrets of the Prime Time program.

Check out the trailer below:

There are also some new features added via the update, as follows:

Prime Asset Upgrade: Mother Gooseberry’s drill now causes bleeding.

Bleeding: Damage over time. Can be stopped with Bandages.

Prime Asset Upgrade: Coyle’s electric baton now disables rigs.

Rigs: Upgradeable player ability on a cooldown.

New item: Bandages

Balance Change: Large Medicine spawn rate reduced; only found in Locked Containers

In our review, we said: “There isn’t a game like The Outlast Trials out there. Something this deranged and utterly bonkers doesn’t exist in the multiplayer environment, and I hope more people give it a chance because it will only encourage the developers to keep on adding new content to it over the coming months. AI has been improved dramatically since early access, and the visuals are stunning on PS5. While the levels are well-designed and offer a range of challenges for you to complete alone or with friends, it would still benefit from more content. If you need a good scare and prefer your horror the more disgusting the better, you can’t go far wrong with this one.”

The Outlast Trials is out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.