Hades 2 first patch is in the works, targeted to hit later this month

After a massive launch into early access on PC via Steam, Hades 2 already has the team hard at work on the first patch, which is targeted to hit later this month.

While the team has said it doesn’t have a specific timeline, the improvements for the near term are aimed as follows:

Resource Gathering: We want Hades II players to focus on goals that are important to them, though don’t want resource gathering to feel too frustrating, such as if you didn’t bring the right gathering tool along for the ride.

We want Hades II players to focus on goals that are important to them, though don’t want resource gathering to feel too frustrating, such as if you didn’t bring the right gathering tool along for the ride. Getting Around: It’s important to us that Melinoë have her own distinct style, and for players to be able to navigate her battles and other interactions in a nimble, responsive, expressive way. We have ideas for how to improve her Dash and Sprint.

Supergiant Games has also said via its update on Steam that several hotfixes have been dropped that “alleviated rare crashes and progression bugs”, and that the team is gathering feedback and data. The developer says: “With the help of our translators, we’re getting feedback from players all over the world! We’re also collecting anonymous gameplay data voluntarily submitted by players, which helps us identify opportunities to improve the balance of Boons, weapons, foes, and so on. This is an ongoing process that’s just getting started.”

Elsewhere, balance changes are being considered. Supergiant says: “If you were with us for the Early Access development of the original game, you know we love making balance changes! We’re always looking for opportunities to make the content and choices in the game as interesting as we can. However, we’re still gathering feedback and data that helps inform the kind of changes we like to make, so don’t expect too many such changes just yet.”

Continuing, the update says: “We will likely have at least one more patch after our first, to make additional improvements and fixes in the short term. From there, we will focus on the development of our first Major Update planned for some months from now, which will contain various new features and content.”

Hades 2 is out now via PC early access on Steam.