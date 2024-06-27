Hades II gets another big update, with multiple changes

Supergiant Games has released another update for Hades II, and the patch notes are pretty hefty, offering a lot of changes.

The developer says that “This patch improves numerous Olympian Boons to further enhance core combat and related choices. It also adds new UI icons, Cauldron incantations, and more. Though we’ll continue monitoring your feedback, we’re now focusing on our first Major Update slated for later this year.”

Here’s the “general gameplay” updates:

Many Duo Boons and some Legendary Boons should be offered more frequently

Charon’s Gold Rewards now include Nightmare after a certain point

Reworked Gathering Tool upgrades; now let you find +1 Elemental Essence for your Infusion Boons

Entering while in the no longer causes you to skip a Location in that region

Slightly increased the minimum number of Boons and similar rewards you can find past Erebus

Warding Circles in Erebus now stagger foes that touch them

Weapons have had changes, too:

Witch’s Staff (Circe): indirect damage from Omega Moves now contributes to activating Serenity

Sister Blades (Artemis): you now are immune to hit-stun effects during Riposte

Umbral Flames (Eos): improved Omega Attack tracking, though slightly increased Magick cost and reduced max damage from upgrade path; Attack sequence now continues after using it

Argent Skull (Persephone): now any Cast damage (not just Omega Cast) extends your Omega Special

Even the Alter of Ashes has been updated:

Rearranged Grasp costs and positions of several Cards; you may need to reset your Arcana loadout

Swapped the names and theming of The Moon and Night

Death: reworked; Omega moves have a chance to deal Critical damage if the last one used was different

The Moon: now costs 0 Grasp but has an Awakening requirement to activate any surrounding Card

The Unseen: improved Magick restoration

Divinity: Awakening requirement expanded to include activating a column of Cards (not just a row)

Origination: now specifies that Curses from different Olympians are required; this is relevant with Demeter, whose Cyclone now is considered a Curse (along with her Freeze)

There’s also changes to Crossroads Cauldron, Keepsakes, Boons & Blessings, Daedalus Hammer Upgrades, Hexes of Selene, Path of Stars, Well of Charon, Level Design and Environment changes, and even some enemies and encounters have been changed.

Check out the full patch notes here.

Hades II is out now in early access for PC via Steam.