Jackbox Megapicker releasing exclusively on Steam this July

Jackbox Games has announced an exclusive Steam product called the Megapicker that brings every game purchased into one place. Releasing this July, it will allow players to view their game library, sort and filter all the party packs purchased by them, then quickly launch the games they love. It’s a great idea, and one that will make plenty of people happy, especially being able to choose freely between games from different packs and not worrying about which one was from where.

“Over the past ten years, we have been lucky enough to have created a ton of games and become part of your life. We have helped entertain your friends and family when you wanted to break the ice, laugh, or for those nights when you just wanted to stop your weird uncle from talking. (We aren’t going to name names, but you know who we’re talking about.)”

Jackbox has released over 50 different games, which is crazy when you think about it. The company has sifted through the comments of social media, sent out customer surveys, and read through hand-written pleas to find a reason to introduce the Jackbox Megapicker, with the following just a few of them: