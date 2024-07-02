Funko Fusion pre-orders open, Steam version getting free Team Fortress 2 pack

10:10 Games and Funko, Inc has announced that pre-orders are open for the upcoming Funko Fusion title, and that Steam will be getting an exclusive pack.

While the game is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X and Steam, this pack is for Team Fortress 2, so it makes sense it’s exclusive to the Steam version.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that’s all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Meanwhile, fans who pre-order Funko Fusion on any platform will receive a The Walking Dead-themed DLC pack at launch for no additional cost, containing two bonus playable characters from Skybound’s award-winning The Walking Dead comic books—Rick Grimes and Michonne—each with an additional Variant Outfit. In addition to digital pre-orders on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, physical console editions from physical distribution partner Skybound Games are also available to pre-order now, with the physical edition for Nintendo Switch launching on November 15.

Funko also added that “A special line of Funko Fusion Funko Pop! figures based on select in-game characters will be available for fans later this summer at Funko.com and select global retailers”, and said that this TF2 pack will be free, and that it’s a “Steam-exclusive bonus that brings Heavy, Scout, Medic, and Engineer from the beloved multiplayer shooter to Funko Fusion as playable characters.”

Funko Fusion is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on September 13th.