Greedfall II: The Dying World coming to early access in September

NACON and developer Spiders Studio has announced that RPG Greedfall II: The Dying World is coming to early access on September 24th.

Apparently the game has already drawn in over two million people into its community, who will be able to play the “first chapters of the main quest” when it hits PC via Steam early access on September 24th. The regions of “Teer Fradee, Thynia and Uxantis” will be available, while Spiders says you’ll be able to get to know some of the characters who will also be part of your adventure. The team says that: “Of course, the game content will be enriched throughout the early access phase, with plenty of new features and improvements: zones, companions, quests, skills and many more!”

Check out the release date trailer, below:

GreedFall II: The Dying World is a narrative RPG which starts three years before the events of the first game. This time, you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, the homeland of the colonists. In this old world in a constant state of conflict, and ravaged by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of various factions, you must regain your freedom and forge your own destiny. Tackle each challenge you face through diplomacy, cunning or your combat skills, and alongside your new-found allies, put a stop to one man’s ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

If you’re a console player, you’re going to have to wait a bit longer. The early access version is PC (Steam) only, and the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X versions will be coming in 2025.

The original game was released in 2019 (and as a Gold Edition in 2021), and back then we said: “What I will commend Spiders for, as always, is their ambition and ability to innovate in small ways every game. Greedfall struggles to find its feet and then maintain them, certainly, but it also presents a mostly enjoyable adventure that gets better as you go, opening up the secrets of Teer Fradee in some surprising ways.”

