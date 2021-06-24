GreedFall: Gold Edition coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Spiders Studio and Focus Home Interactive will release GreedFall: Gold Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on June 30. It will feature enhanced visuals up to UHD native 4K, fast load times, and improved next-gen performance. The Gold Edition includes the base game and new expansion, The De Vespe Conspiracy. The new content takes players to the uncharted lands of Teer Fradee, with new enemies, gear, and a twisting narrative.

The synopsis for the expansion is as follows:

The De Vespe Conspiracy expands on GreedFall’s cherished world and story, inviting you to set foot on a previously undiscovered region of Teer Fradee and tackle a brand new intrigue. Navigate a web of lies, manipulation and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power. Explore an uncharted region of the island, battle strange new beasts, upgrade your equipment with new gear and face off against a villainous new enemy faction in your hunt to uncover the truth.

GreedFall: Gold Edition and expansion arrive June 30 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Firstly, the free upgrade for players who own GreedFall on PS4 and Xbox One drop the same day. Secondly, save file compatibility will also be available.