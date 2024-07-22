House of Golf 2 delayed to August

Developer Starlight Games has announced that House of Golf 2 will now be released on August 16th, 2024, and also confirmed a new partnership for the game.

The original release date was July 25th for PC and consoles, so it’s not a huge delay, and has just been pushed back a few weeks to August 16th.

The developer said: “House of Golf 2 is a labour of love and we’ve chosen to push back the release of the game across all platforms to ensure that the game is available for all to enjoy and have an entertaining experience,” said Gary Nichols, Founder of Starlight Games. “The slight delay of release allows us to implement a final few tweaks and additions to the development of House of Golf 2, and players be able to put their putting skills to the test across many challenging yet wild courses.”

As mentioned there’s a new partnership been announced and it’s with Razer, which will “see several areas of integration for the upcoming fun filled mini-golf game at launch”.

Razer Chroma – Razer Chroma RGB is a visualisation effect and brings a variety of colour from environments to gamers’ own home and device setup with synchronisation in the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices.

Razer Chroma RGB is a visualisation effect and brings a variety of colour from environments to gamers’ own home and device setup with synchronisation in the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices. Razer Axon – Razer Axon brings together various dynamic wallpapers to gamers, allowing users to sync their Razer Chroma enabled devices. Users can receive new dynamic and static wallpapers, which would synchronise with the game to turn your device and gaming environment into a “house of golf”.

Razer Axon brings together various dynamic wallpapers to gamers, allowing users to sync their Razer Chroma enabled devices. Users can receive new dynamic and static wallpapers, which would synchronise with the game to turn your device and gaming environment into a “house of golf”. Razer Cortex – Razer Cortex is the brand’s game booster, which automatically streamlines the PC’s performance. Paid to Play users of Cortex will be able to play with Razer Silver reward currency.

Razer Cortex is the brand’s game booster, which automatically streamlines the PC’s performance. Paid to Play users of Cortex will be able to play with Razer Silver reward currency. Razer Golf Balls – Razer-themed golf balls can be played on all courses in House of Golf 2.

House of Golf 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on August 16th.