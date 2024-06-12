House of Golf 2 gets new gameplay trailer

Starlight Games has revealed the first gameplay and details for its upcoming indoor mini-golf game House of Golf 2 in an awesome gameplay trailer. The studio is filled with some of the industry’s most experienced developers, such as Nick Burcombe, co-creator of WipEout, and Andy Santos, co-creator of Skate and the director of Resident Evil: Operation Racoon City. In the trailer, you get to see some of the courses players will get to play on, as well as a selection of the different golf balls available.

Created by fans of mini-golf and crazy golf, and inspired by games such as Micro Machines, players will navigate around over 100 incredible courses in visually stunning house environments with fun obstacles, traps, and hazards. With many crazy ways to play, face courses in single player or take on family and friends with up to 4-player multiplayer, whether at a party or playing competitively with regular tournaments such as the season opener championship, and leaderboard features.

House of Golf 2 will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on July 25 and has been developed with Unreal 5. Some of the key features are as follows:

Couch Play for 4 Players – Gather up to four players for the ultimate couch play experience. House of Golf 2 is tailor-made for lively gatherings and family fun, delivering seamless multiplayer action that’s perfect for parties and game nights. Who will reign supreme in your household?

Over 100 Holes – With over 100 meticulously crafted holes to conquer, the game offers endless entertainment and surprises. Each hole presents a unique puzzle waiting to be solved with the perfect swing.

Trick Score System – Unleash your creativity and skill with our innovative Trick Score System. Showcase your mastery with jaw-dropping shots, ricocheting around corners and defying gravity to earn impressive scores and wow your friends.

Live Tournaments and Holes – Ready to test your mettle? Dive into Live Tournaments and compete on a variety of dynamic courses for exciting prizes, from coins to exclusive skins and golf balls. There’s always a new challenge to conquer and rewards to claim.

You can watch the House of Golf 2 gameplay trailer below: