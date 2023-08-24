Persona 5 Tactica gets new gameplay trailer

ATLUS has released a brand-new trailer for Persona 5 Tactica which highlights gameplay and techniques from the upcoming RPG. In the trailer, players get to see the Triple Threat Attack, the Challenge Pack ‘Repaint Your Heart’ DLC, and more.

Persona 5 Tactica will feature five difficulty settings to give players the kind of challenge they want, ranging from safe to merciless. As for the DLC, it’ll include new game rules, new battles with dynamic stages, and two additional characters: Goro Akechi and Kasumi Yoshizawa.

After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves wander into a bizarre realm where its citizens are living under tyrannical oppression. Surrounded by a military group named Legionnaires, they find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary named Erina rescues them and offers an enticing deal in exchange for their help. What truth lies behind Erina and the deal she offers to the Phantom Thieves? Persona 5 Tactica features an all-new story, the return of fan-favorite characters, and brand-new allies and foes. Join the group as they lead an emotional revolution in this thrilling combat adventure!

Players can pre-order Persona 5 Tactica now, with the game launching globally on November 17 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

The last game featured in the Persona 5 universe was Strikers back in 2021, and we said, “Persona 5 Strikers is a superb follow-up to Persona 5, even if it isn’t quite the sequel people were hoping for. The same quality of writing is still present, and the combat is so compelling throughout that I never grew bored of fighting Shadows. The Bond system allows you to benefit from the deep friendship of the Phantom Thieves, and the Jails are thrilling to explore. I’d hoped that the cities you get to visit, be it Sendai, Sapporo, or Osaka, would be fleshed out better, but they’re still a nice change from being in Tokyo all the time. The music is great, and the visuals are solid, even if they do look exactly the same as Persona 5 did nearly five years ago. This isn’t some cheap cash-in for Persona fans; it’s a great game with a fresh approach to combat and a gripping story.”

You can watch the Persona 5 Tactica gameplay trailer below: