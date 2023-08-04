Persona 5 Tactica location, DLC, characters, and more revealed

Atlus has revealed a whole heap of information about Persona 5 Tactica today, from DLC to character information, voice actors and more, and we’ve got the lost for you to read about.

First up, the second chapter of the game has been revealed, and it’s called “Yoshiki Kingdom”. This chapter is quite different from Marie’s Kingdom, which has a French revolution-style, and Yoshiki Kingdom is a place that’s like Japan in the mid 1800s. Atlus explained that this chapter will see the Phantom Thieves trying to save a woman, but in the process become wanted criminals (again!). It turns out the Kingdom’s ruler, Yoshiki, is publicly great, but the truth is that the people of the Kingdom are living in something akin to George Orwell’s 1984, under constant watch. Chapter two of Persona 5 Tactica, then, is all about bringing down that regime.

We also now know a lot more about the characters in the game. Yusuke Kitagawa will be played by Matt Mercer, while Makoto Niijima will be played by Cherami Leigh. Futaba Sakura will be voiced by Erica Lindbeck, and Haru Okumura will be voiced by Xanthe Huynh.

In Persona 5 Tactica you can swap characters whenever you want, as long as they’re active, and until you confirm your choices you can move them around and experiment, meaning you can take your time on moves. Atlus says there’s a lot of different types of enemies in this second chapter, like Musketeers, Grenadiers, and Drummers (they are the mages, as such, using buffs and healing).

One thing I didn’t know until this information was revealed by Atlus is that in Persona 5 Tactica reaching 0HP doesn’t mean the game is over, you can “pass the baton” to another character in your reserves. Oh and there are five difficulty levels, too.

Last of major note, is the announcement of the DLC. Goro Akechi and Kasumi Yoshizawa will be part of it, and their challenge is to find the artist called Guernica. This is all part of a pack called “Repaint your Heart” challenge pack, and will feature Goro Akechi (voiced by Robbie Daymond), and Kasumi Yoshizawa; voiced by Laura Post.

Persona 5 Tactica is coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. It’ll be in Game Pass on release day, which is November 17th, 2023.