0 comments

New DIRT 5 trailer shows Series X gameplay

by on October 20, 2020
New DIRT 5 trailer shows Series X Gameplay
 

After much waiting from racing fans, today Codemasters dropped a new trailer. This new DIRT 5 trailer shows Series X gameplay, demonstrating what the power of next gen will be capable of on launch day.

“DIRT 5 is a launch title for Xbox Series X|S, arriving on November 10, and the boldest, bravest DIRT game ever made leads the pack for next-gen racing!

Take this new power into all areas of DIRT 5, including a star-studded Career mode featuring Troy Baker and Nolan North, four-player split-screen, fun online action, and the brand new Playgrounds mode, where you can create and discover player-made racing arenas.

Thanks to Smart Delivery, players of DIRT 5 on Xbox One, which launches on November 6, are entitled to a FREE upgrade to the Series X|S version! The Series S will require a digital purchase of the current-gen version to redeem the upgrade.

DIRT 5 also comes to PC and PlayStation 4 on November 6, as well as PlayStation 5 very, very soon – also featuring 120fps options and other next-gen enhancements”

The DIRT games have always been the right blend of arcade and simulation for me to enjoy, and after watching with new trailer I could definitely be tempted into a day one purchase. With only 3 weeks until the launch of the new Xbox consoles, it’s exciting to see more gameplay trailers with actually next gen footage.

News

120FPSCodemastersDIRTDIRT 5gameplay trailernext genRacingracing gameSeries SSeries XXbox

Lyle Carr