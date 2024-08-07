Cat Quest 3 is the third installment of the furry adventure series by The Gentlebros, and whether or not you’ve played the previous games, you may be left wondering how long it takes to beat the game. Well, having completed the game in its entirety, we can share with you just how much action-packed adventuring you’ll be doing, and how long you’ll be enduring all those feline-related puns. Read on to discover how long the game will take to finish.

How long were the previous games?

None of the games in the Cat Quest series are very long. The first game in the series – Cat Quest – will likely take you about 8 hours to complete, if you engage in all the side content the game has to offer. If you don’t, you can easily knock off a couple of hours from that total.

The sequel – Cat Quest 2 – comes in at a slightly longer runtime of around 9.5 hours to complete, including all that delicious side content. And again, if you just wish to mainline the story (but why would you?) then you can reduce that expected playtime by a couple of hours.

Cat Quest 3 | How Long to Beat

But now the important question is, how long will it take you to actually finish Cat Quest 3? Well it seems for the third installment in the series, the developers have opted for a similar length to the first game. And as such you can expect to beat Cat Quest 3, including all its optional side content in around 8 hours. Similarly, should you wish to mainline the story, expect to complete that in more like 6 hours. The side content is well worth doing though, and it’s still a tight, and quick experience, and well worth your time.

So now you know how long it takes to beat Cat Quest 3.