Reignbreaker is a medievalpunk action roguelike coming to PC

Thunderful and Studio Fizbin have revealed Reignbreaker, a medievalpunk action-roguelike that will be coming soon to PC. Reignbreaker is set in a medieval kingdom, and sees you take control of Clef, a child soldier who has turned into a rebel. Clef and his rebel friends will bash and smash their way through hordes of medieval mechanical enemies, to try and loot the giant fortress known as the Bastion.

Reignbreaker will adopt a unique look courtesy of its hand-drawn visuals, with it taking clear inspiration from anime, punk, and pop culture. As Clef, you can expect some brutal, fast-paced combat, using her signature motorized javelin to take down any machine that stands in her way from her treasure.

But this Javelin doesn’t just poke holes in enemies. You will also be using the pointy end of Clef’s weapon to solve puzzles in Reignbreaker too. You’ll be using the javelin to open doors and overcome the numerous traps laid down for you in this dystopian setting.

Here at God is a Geek, Reignbreaker is giving us real Cookie Cutter vibes, which is no bad thing. With its unique hand-drawn style and no-holes-barred protagonist in Clef, there’s a heavy dose of attitude to go up against all those machines, and that’s very exciting indeed.

Whilst currently, we don’t have any concrete release date, other than the “soon” timeframe that has been confirmed, this announcement certainly has whetted our appetite, and we can’t wait to learn more about it.

Reignbreaker is coming soon to PC.