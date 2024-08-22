Lost in Random: The Eternal Die coming in 2025

Thunderful has revealed that Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is launching on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam next year. The Eternal Die is a sequel to the original action-adventure title, Lost in Random, and is set in the same unique universe.

You will play as Aleksandra, the Queen of Random, with her companion Fortune, who are both captured and trapped within the Eternal Die, where an evil Storyteller is plotting their end. You can expect new realms to explore as yet unseen in the Lost in Random world.

You can view the brand-new The Eternal Die trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFthLuD4aTg

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die features

You can see from the trailer that The Eternal Die looks and plays a bit differently to the original. The sequel plays like a randomly generated rogue-lite title versus a crafted adventure, doubling down on the randomness you can expect.

See below a full list of the new features you can expect from The Eternal Die:

Hone your skills in a mysterious prison, governed by luck and probability and tackle your foes with rolls of the die, split-second decisions, and, sometimes, a little bit of luck. Whether it’s rolling with Fortune or evading danger, or facing it head-on, your mastery of chance will determine your fate. Board Game Inspired Dungeons: Explore treacherous dungeons designed by the Mare, The Knight, and encounter themed rooms based on classic tabletop games, tackle challenge rooms, all while uncovering secrets as you explore the Eternal Die.

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in 2025.