New blog update reveals more about Lost in Random, the upcoming storytelling adventure

EA Originals and Zoink Studios have published a new blog update for Lost in Random, the upcoming storytelling adventure that will bring fans on a macabre journey as they battle to succeed in the unpredictable Kingdom of Random.

Players will encounter six distinct realms in Lost in Random, each with its own unique cast of characters and set of obstacles that will challenge the game’s protagonists, Even and Dicey, in new ways.

The six realms of Lost in Random

You can find a brief description of each realm below:

Onecroft. The most decrepit of the six realms. Onecroft is a run-down area filled with the discarded junk of the other five sectors. This is where Even and her sister Odd call home, and find solace in the safety of its borders.

Two-Town . Two-Town is a place of dualities and split-personalities, changing on a day-to-day basis with the roll of the Queen's dice. This magical realm is always shifting and can be drastically different with each new morning.

Threedom. This region has been in disarray since its King was murdered years ago, with his surviving triplets launching a neverending three-way civil war soon thereafter.

Fourburg. Built upon the ruins of Four-town, Fourburg is a realm of lawlessness where gambling is the only way to get what you want.

Fivetropolis. Once a mythical and powerful land filled with wonders and greatness, Fivetropolis faded into a shadow of itself after the No Dice War, similar to the other realms.

Sixtopia. Deemed the greatest of realms by the Queen who resides here, Sixtopia is known as a magical paradise of luxury. However, all those who enter somehow never return to their home realm.

The full update for Lost in Random is available here, with more details on each of the six realms.

Lost in Random launches on September 10, 2021. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Origin and Steam.