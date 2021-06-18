Electronic Arts and Swedish game studio, Zoink, have released a new story trailer for Lost in Random. Get a glimpse at the world of Random and the story behind this gothic fairytale action-adventure title.

You can watch the Lost in Random story trailer here:

Lost in Random is set in a macabre, beautiful, and highly visual world. Even is a penniless girl down on her luck, on a dark quest to save her beloved sister, Odd. Accompanied by Dicey, a small and strange living dice, the pair must embrace the chaos as they battle to success in the Kingdom of Random, ruled by a wicked Queen. An age-old tale with a modern message – featuring the fantastical journey of Even and Dicey – Lost in Random is penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics’ The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author, Ryan North.

Zoink is an award-winning game studio located in Gothenburg, Sweden, that focuses on immersive storytelling, juicy artwork, and weird ideas. Their previous titles include Fe and Zombie Vikings.

Lost in Random is slated to launch in 2021. Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.