0 comments

EA Sports announces F1 23 official soundtrack

by on June 5, 2023
F1 23 official soundtrack
 

EA has confirmed the full soundtrack for EA Sports F1 23, which will include the likes of Hot Chip, Wet Leg (Too late Now, remixed by Soulwax) and a lot more.

This F1 23 soundtrack list comes on the back of the previous announcements that include the return of the Braking Point story mode, and that the game will include all the teams, drivers, and circuits of the 2023 season (including the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, USA, and the Losail International Circuit, Qatar). There will also be F1 World, a hub that lets “engage with their different solo and multiplayer modes”. There are new handling modes, and community requested features, but you’re here for the OST list, so let’s get into it.

The full in-game F1 23 soundtrack is as follows:

ARTIST SONG COUNTRY
070 Shake Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix) USA / Netherlands
100 gecs 757 USA
2hollis FORFEIT USA
Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix) Australia
Anna of the North I Do You Norway
BAYNK ft. DRAMA 1 Chance New Zealand
Catching Flies Oi UK
DNMO Speed of Light UK
Flume Go (Otik Remix) Australia / UK
Fred V ft. Hamzaa Freefall UK
Golden Features ft. Rromarin Endit Australia
Hot Chip Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix) UK / Ireland
J Wax Oceans Scotland
JADED Show My Love UK (Italian, Iranian, Jamaican)
Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame Alive Canada, USA
LODATO x Ally Ahern Don’t Cry USA
LoveLeo All Or Nothing USA
LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet Can’t Let You Go USA
Metrik Immortal UK
Nicky Romero, EDX Out Of Control Netherlands / Switzerland
Rêve Big Boom Canada
Romy & Fred again.. Strong UK
SBTRKT Miss The Days UK
Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady Supersonic (My Existence) USA
SOLAH Everything is Possible UK
Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes Adidas & Pearls UK / Brazil
Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY DNA UK
Swedish House Mafia ft. Fridayy See The Light Sweden
The Chemical Brothers No Reason UK
Tiësto x Tate McRae 10:35 Netherlands
Tseba We’ve Got A Good Thing Going Australia
Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor If You Like That UK / USA
Wet Leg Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) UK / Belgium
Whyte Fang Transport God Australia
Wilkinson x Issey Cross Used to This UK

F1 23 is coming to PC (EA App, Steam, Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 16th.

Liked it? Take a second to support GodisaGeek.com on Patreon!

News

EAea sportsEA Sports F1 23electronic artsF1Formula 1

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief.