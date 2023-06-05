EA has confirmed the full soundtrack for EA Sports F1 23, which will include the likes of Hot Chip, Wet Leg (Too late Now, remixed by Soulwax) and a lot more.

This F1 23 soundtrack list comes on the back of the previous announcements that include the return of the Braking Point story mode, and that the game will include all the teams, drivers, and circuits of the 2023 season (including the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, USA, and the Losail International Circuit, Qatar). There will also be F1 World, a hub that lets “engage with their different solo and multiplayer modes”. There are new handling modes, and community requested features, but you’re here for the OST list, so let’s get into it.

The full in-game F1 23 soundtrack is as follows:

ARTIST SONG COUNTRY 070 Shake Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix) USA / Netherlands 100 gecs 757 USA 2hollis FORFEIT USA Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix) Australia Anna of the North I Do You Norway BAYNK ft. DRAMA 1 Chance New Zealand Catching Flies Oi UK DNMO Speed of Light UK Flume Go (Otik Remix) Australia / UK Fred V ft. Hamzaa Freefall UK Golden Features ft. Rromarin Endit Australia Hot Chip Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix) UK / Ireland J Wax Oceans Scotland JADED Show My Love UK (Italian, Iranian, Jamaican) Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame Alive Canada, USA LODATO x Ally Ahern Don’t Cry USA LoveLeo All Or Nothing USA LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet Can’t Let You Go USA Metrik Immortal UK Nicky Romero, EDX Out Of Control Netherlands / Switzerland Rêve Big Boom Canada Romy & Fred again.. Strong UK SBTRKT Miss The Days UK Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady Supersonic (My Existence) USA SOLAH Everything is Possible UK Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes Adidas & Pearls UK / Brazil Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY DNA UK Swedish House Mafia ft. Fridayy See The Light Sweden The Chemical Brothers No Reason UK Tiësto x Tate McRae 10:35 Netherlands Tseba We’ve Got A Good Thing Going Australia Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor If You Like That UK / USA Wet Leg Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix) UK / Belgium Whyte Fang Transport God Australia Wilkinson x Issey Cross Used to This UK

F1 23 is coming to PC (EA App, Steam, Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 16th.