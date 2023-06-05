EA has confirmed the full soundtrack for EA Sports F1 23, which will include the likes of Hot Chip, Wet Leg (Too late Now, remixed by Soulwax) and a lot more.
This F1 23 soundtrack list comes on the back of the previous announcements that include the return of the Braking Point story mode, and that the game will include all the teams, drivers, and circuits of the 2023 season (including the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, USA, and the Losail International Circuit, Qatar). There will also be F1 World, a hub that lets “engage with their different solo and multiplayer modes”. There are new handling modes, and community requested features, but you’re here for the OST list, so let’s get into it.
The full in-game F1 23 soundtrack is as follows:
|ARTIST
|SONG
|COUNTRY
|070 Shake
|Cocoon (Martin Garrix & Space Ducks Remix)
|USA / Netherlands
|100 gecs
|757
|USA
|2hollis
|FORFEIT
|USA
|Anna Lunoe & Touch Sensitive
|Real Talk (Boys Noize Remix)
|Australia
|Anna of the North
|I Do You
|Norway
|BAYNK ft. DRAMA
|1 Chance
|New Zealand
|Catching Flies
|Oi
|UK
|DNMO
|Speed of Light
|UK
|Flume
|Go (Otik Remix)
|Australia / UK
|Fred V ft. Hamzaa
|Freefall
|UK
|Golden Features ft. Rromarin
|Endit
|Australia
|Hot Chip
|Eleanor (Krystal Klear Remix)
|UK / Ireland
|J Wax
|Oceans
|Scotland
|JADED
|Show My Love
|UK (Italian, Iranian, Jamaican)
|Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade ft. The Moth & The Flame
|Alive
|Canada, USA
|LODATO x Ally Ahern
|Don’t Cry
|USA
|LoveLeo
|All Or Nothing
|USA
|LP Giobbi ft. Little Jet
|Can’t Let You Go
|USA
|Metrik
|Immortal
|UK
|Nicky Romero, EDX
|Out Of Control
|Netherlands / Switzerland
|Rêve
|Big Boom
|Canada
|Romy & Fred again..
|Strong
|UK
|SBTRKT
|Miss The Days
|UK
|Skrillex ft. Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady
|Supersonic (My Existence)
|USA
|SOLAH
|Everything is Possible
|UK
|Solardo, Vintage Culture, Lowes
|Adidas & Pearls
|UK / Brazil
|Sophie and the Giants ft. MEARSY
|DNA
|UK
|Swedish House Mafia ft. Fridayy
|See The Light
|Sweden
|The Chemical Brothers
|No Reason
|UK
|Tiësto x Tate McRae
|10:35
|Netherlands
|Tseba
|We’ve Got A Good Thing Going
|Australia
|Unglued x Whiney x Lens ft. Doktor
|If You Like That
|UK / USA
|Wet Leg
|Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)
|UK / Belgium
|Whyte Fang
|Transport God
|Australia
|Wilkinson x Issey Cross
|Used to This
|UK
F1 23 is coming to PC (EA App, Steam, Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 16th.