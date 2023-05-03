EA Sports F1 23 cover stars and release date confirmed

Codemasters and EA has confirmed that EA Sports F1 23 is coming on June 16th, as well as revealing new features and the cover stars, which will feature World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, and McLaren’s British star, Lando Norris, along with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for the standard edition, while Max Verstappen (who has EA Sports branding on his helmet now) will be the cover star for the digital-exclusive F1 23 Champions Edition.

EA and Codies has also revealed that Braking Point (the story mode that was so successful in prior games) will also be returning. “The return of Braking Point allows players to immerse themselves in a racing story, which provides a unique look at F1 alongside the authentic race features our players know and love,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. “Our close relationship with the teams has allowed us to refine our handling model, adding greater realism to pad-play, and implementing a new colour encoding system used in film and TV creates a more true-to-life experience.”

A full reveal of the game is viewable below, but here’s what we know so far.

F1 23’s handling has been upgraded from last season, allowing for more predictable behaviour, and new vehicle physics gives the cars better traction when braking, accelerating, and cornering. By incorporating actual F1® team feedback, a greater balance between aerodynamics and tyre grip results in a more realistic feel. Engine torque and inertia improvements also mean throttle control is more authentic and offers a greater level of connection to the car. Alongside these improvements, Precision Drive™ controller technology will give pad players better control and confidence in those crucial race moments. Following community feedback, 35% race distance makes its debut, providing the perfect sweet spot between the previous short and long race options. Additionally, red flags add a new strategic element to F1 23, and the ability to react quickly could change the outcome of a race, both for better and worse. Alongside the full 2023 season calendar, which expands to include Las Vegas and Lusail, the game also boasts three legacy circuits, with Paul Ricard (France), Shanghai (China), and Portimão (Portugal) all confirmed for launch. The introduction of the F1 World hub delivers a fresh experience with content inspired by the real-world calendar. Helping introduce players to the complex world of Formula 1, F1 World brings together multiple game modes, including Time Trial and Grand Prix, offering an exciting new way to play the game. A new progression system allows players to level up by completing challenges to unlock car upgrades, new liveries, race suits, and helmets. A new safety rating system links online and offline play, encouraging drivers to race cleanly. This system also helps pair like-minded drivers more efficiently for improved online racing.

EA Sports F1 23 will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) on June 16th.